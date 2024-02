DATI OTTIMI, MERCATI POSITIVI. FED PROATTIVA?

Permettetemi qualche ragionamento sui dati usciti venerdi, ragionamenti basici ma che voglio condividere con voi. Partiamo dalla notizia uscita venerdi:

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) Hot January payrolls validates Fed reticence to ease soon | Reuters – U.S. job growth accelerated in January, likely as a resilient economy and strong worker productivity encouraged businesses to hire and retain more employees, a trend that could shield the economy from a recession this year.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday.Data for December was revised higher to show 333,000 jobs added instead of 216,000 as previously reported.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing 180,000.